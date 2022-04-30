Volunteers needed for Spring Clean near Lynnwood’s H-Mart

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers for the city’s annual Spring Clean on Saturday, June 11.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. and going until noon, volunteers will help revitalize and transform the green space on the east side of H-mart on 184th Street Southwest.

Projects will include weeding, rebarking, trash cleanup, painting out graffiti and helping with the overall curb appeal of the area.

Attendees are asked to bring their own gloves. All other materials will be provided.

Sign up here to be a volunteer or a team lead. Contact Nic Li with any questions at nli@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5639.