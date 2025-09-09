Volunteers needed: Lynnwood National Public Lands Day Sept. 27

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, the City of Lynnwood is seeking volunteers willing to help beautify Rowe Park.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27

Saturday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 a.m. to noon

9 a.m. to noon Location: Rowe Park, 18620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Volunteers will help remove invasive plants, ivy and collecting trash. All ages are welcome and tools and materials are provided.

RSVP here.

National Public Lands Day, established in 1994 is celebrated on the fourth Saturday of September is the largest single-day volunteer effort in the U.S., according to the U.S. National Park Service.

Local volunteer opportunities are hosted nationwide at city, state and national parks, or through volunteering for nature and history, education or conservation efforts in general.

In addition, all national parks are free to enter on National Public Lands Day.

Find other local volunteer opportunities here.

For more information about the Lynnwood event, contact Marielle Harrington at healthycommunities@lynnwoodwa.gov.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.