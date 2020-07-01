Volunteers of America offering rental assistance to families impacted by COVID-19

In partnership with Volunteers of America Western Washington, Snohomish County is offering financial to residents financially impacted by COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Relief Prevention Program is offering households unable to pay rent due to coronavirus-related job loss, the household has a member who is 65 or older or the household has a member who has underlying medical condition.

Qualified households will be able to receive:

• Up to three month of rent assistance, including rental arrears

• Relocation to another unit if the current one is no longer affordable

To complete the eligibility screening, call 211

• No requirement for Coordinated Entry/Homeless Management Information System

• No income limits for participants

Funding is made available through the federal CARES Act.

Learn more in the PDF here. Español haga clic aquí.