Volunteers of America Western Washington appoints Brian Smith as president and CEO

After serving as interim chief executive officer since November 2022, Brian Smith has been appointed president and CEO of human services nonprofit Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW).

Smith joined VOAWW in 2014 as a front-line behavior specialist, moved to senior director of disability services, then progressed to chief operating officer before assuming the vacant role of CEO.

According to a VOAWW press release, as CEO, Smith — who oversees a $110 million operating budget — will be expected to plan for strategic growth and financial sustainability, promote program expansion, and foster an inclusive organizational culture.He currently supervises VOAWW’s $29 million Lynnwood Neighborhood Center capital project benefiting South Snohomish County.

“Brian is a capable, dedicated leader who is passionate about serving the community and providing support for staff and volunteers who work to carry out our mission,” said Suzan Sturholm, chair of VOAWW’s Board of Directors says, We are enthusiastic about his vision for the organization and look forward to working closely with him as he steps into this role.”

He was honored in April in Puget Sound Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” class of 2023. This award recognizes young professionals with notable professional achievements and potential for future success.

Volunteers of America of Western Washington is celebrating its 125th year of strengthening communities through human service programs that support individuals’ paths to independence and stability. Headquartered in Everett, services extend across the north Puget Sound area, with tribal services and crisis helplines available statewide.