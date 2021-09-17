Volunteers of America Western Washington hosting Hope is Brewing fundraiser Oct. 1

Volunteers of America Western Washington is hosting a Hope is Brewing virtual celebration and fundraiser from 9-9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Register prior to Sept. 24, and you will receive a special VOA coffee blend to brew and enjoy during the event.

Volunteers of America is a nonprofit organization founded in 1896 that provides affordable housing and other assistance services primarily to low-income people.

You can register for the Oct. 1 event here.