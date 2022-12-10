Volunteers package Christmas bags for homeless families

Volunteers for Lynnwood-based Washington Kids in Transition (WKIT), which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, spent several hours Friday sorting and packing gifts for those who would otherwise go without during the holidays.

The gifts — include toys, books and clothing — were received from a variety of donors, including local giving tree programs.

For the past few years, the Christmas bag packing effort has been conducted at the former Labor Ready facility next to the WKIT office on 196th Street Southwest and Highway 99. However, that site won’t be available next year so organizers said they will be searching for a new venue.

The holiday gift drive is just one aspect of work that WKIT does for homeless students year round. The organization provides emergency food for families, conducts back pack and school supply drives, supplies clothing and shoe kits for students, and offers kitchen supplies and bedding for families that are in transition from temporary housing to permanent housing.

Learn more at the Washington Kids in Transition website.

— Photos by Julia Wiese