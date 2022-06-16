Volunteers pitch in for day of Lynnwod beautification

Over 70 local volunteers partnered with the City of Lynnwood’s police, parks and public works departments and local businesses June 11 to improve and clean up public areas. Local churches, clubs and individuals banded together with city workers to clear brush, pick up litter and remove or paint over graffiti, all in an effort to improve the environment and create a welcoming and safe community.

Another day of beautification is planned for next year, the City of Lynnwood said.

— Photos courtesy City of Lynnwood