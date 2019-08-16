Volunteers sought for Lynnwood boards and commissions

Have you considered becoming a volunteer? The City of Lynnwood has several boards and commissions that serve as advisory bodies to the city, the mayor and the city council. No experience is necessary, just a strong desire to make a difference in your community.

Interested individuals will need to complete an application form and attend an upcoming board or commission meeting (meeting dates listed below). Advisory body members typically serve three-year terms, must live within city limits or Lynnwood’s unincorporated area and be a registered voter. For more information on the application process or to fill out an application form, visit the city’s Boards & Commissions webpage.

Use the city’s interactive map to find out if you live within the city limits or in Lynnwood’s unincorporated area: Do I Live In Lynnwood?

The Planning Commission

The Planning Commission serves as an advisory body to the city council. The Planning Commission’s seven resident volunteers are involved in a variety of long-range planning activities for the Lynnwood community. They review and make recommendations on growth and land use issues, changes to development regulations, zoning, special sub area plans, amendments to the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan and other matters, as directed by the city council. Planning commissioners serve for 4-year terms. You must live within the city limits to serve on the planning commission.

Ideal candidates: fair and open-minded, commitment to equity, visionary, solutions-oriented, and development, real estate, law or planning experience is a plus.

To learn more about the planning commission, visit its webpage.

Next meeting: Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. at the Lynnwood City Hall

The History and Heritage Board

The Lynnwood History and Heritage Board plays a pivotal role in preserving Lynnwood’s historical and cultural resources. They undertake research and fact-finding and make recommendations for city council action to recognize and preserve history, historic sites, structures, artifacts, trees and landscapes.

The board also serves as the primary forum for citizen participation in recognizing and preserving the history of the community. This History and Heritage Board accepts members from unincorporated Lynnwood.

To learn more about the history and heritage board, visit its webpage.

Next Meeting: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 4:30 p.m. at the Cottage at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way.

Other opportunities

All board and commission meetings are open to the public and residents are invited to attend an upcoming meeting. For those who are interested in a board or commission that does not currently have any openings, submit an application to be held until a position is available.