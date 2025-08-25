Volunteers sought for Sept. 6 Fair on 44th

The Fair on 44th, Lynnwood’s Health and Safety Community Block Party scheduled this year for Saturday, Sept. 6, is looking for volunteers.

The fair runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes free activities, demonstrations and tours. It is located on 44th Avenue West, which is closed from 188th to 194th Streets Southwest.

You can register to volunteer here. More information about the fair can be found here.