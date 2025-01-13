Volunteers sought for South Lynnwood Park restoration work Jan. 18

City of Lynnwood Parks welcomes volunteers of all abilities who want to contribute to the restoration and conservation of parks in the South Lynnwood neighborhood. The goal of each event is to provide a safe, enjoyable and effective hands-on experience for participants to help improve the health of their urban parks.

These monthly events, which will be held on the third weekend of each month, will rotate through various parks and involve removing invasive plants, helping with restoration plantings and picking up garbage. The next one is Saturday, Jan. 18 at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Events are outdoors and will generally be held rain or shine but may be canceled or relocated if weather or site conditions are unsafe such as high winds, flooding, snow, lightning, or unsafe air quality (smoke).

You can learn more and register here.