Volunteers visit Alderwood Boys & Girls Club for credit union holiday

Credit unions from around the state Thursday volunteered at Boys & Girls Clubs across the Puget Sound region, including the Alderwood Club in Lynnwood, marking the 77th annual International Credit Union Day.

Volunteers in Lynnwood helped create Halloween decorations for the club, aiding in other organizational efforts to create a safe environment for the children visiting the club.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County served more than one million meals and snacks to over 26,000 kids in 2024.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com