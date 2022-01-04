Vote for your top Lynnwood story in 2021

Introducing our new feature taking shape with first profile on Lynnwood Place

Edmonds School District automotive technology students continue their winning ways

Local couples card game lets you laugh at 2020

Charity provides custom stuffed animals for children with special medical needs

Three local Girl Scouts mix passion sustainability to earn Gold Star award

South County Fire reunites family with Pearl Harbor survivors memorabilia

Local family finds success in the beauty business

After more than a year Heros Cafe welcome veterans to new space

South County Fire reunites family with Pearl Harbor survivors memorabilia

Local family finds success in the beauty business

After more than a year Heros Cafe welcome veterans to new space

Lynnwood honors late motorman with Interurban Trolley dedication ceremony

Lynnwood resident fixes up bikes and donates them to area kids in need

Community members celebrate Afro Latino culture heritage at annual festival

Community members celebrate Afro Latino culture heritage at annual festival

Lynnwood book publisher urges readers to give spooky stories a try

Hundreds turn out to support women's reproductive rights

Demonstrators demand accountability for woman who died in lynnwood jail

City leaders voice support for Asian American communities amid rise in reported hate crimes nationwide

Frizzell leading in race for Lynnwood mayor

Lynnwood City Council candidate Josh Binda facing allegations of improper campaign spending

School board OKs leasing 2 2 acres to provide affordable housing for district students families

Lynnwood City Council approves contract to build community justice center

School district thanks voters for passing levy will work with community on new bond request

Wesco league officials agree to shortened three season sports schedule high school practices to start Feb. 22