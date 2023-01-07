Vote for your top Lynnwood Today stories of 2022 6 hours ago 27 The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Veterans Park in Lynnwood. Choose the top Lynnwood Today stories for 2022 (choose up to five)Investigation into Tirhas Tesfatsion’s death says jail officers failed to perform their duties, violated public trustTighter gun safety in our schools — and a guilty plea from a former Edmonds-Woodway studentAmid apartment boom and growing population, Edmonds School District working to make room for more studentsInvestigation substantiates racial, sexual discrimination allegations against Lynnwood City Councilmember SmithTeens killed in Spruce Park shooting identifiedFor first time, Lynnwood City Council recognizes June as Pride MonthJuneteenth event celebrates freedom and fathers at Esperance ParkHazardous materials found in Lynnwood hotel room Saturday identified as an active meth labEdmonds Special Olympics track team brings home medals from regional meetFormer schools superintendent reflects on cancer journey, faith and importance of being present in new bookLynnwood couple maintains tradition of creating panoramic Easter eggsLynnwood painter wins record $2.37 million jackpot on Tulalip Resort Casino slot machineSpecial education teachers tell Edmonds School Board they feel ‘abandoned’ by district administrationSuspected shooter in Daleway Park homicide charged with first-degree murderChildren on autism spectrum welcomed to Cops for Inclusion eventMan uses stolen front loader to smash Lynnwood Chase Bank entranceGold Star Families Memorial Monument unveiled in LynnwoodTwo Lynnwood men arrested on federal charges related to Jan. 6 Capitol breachIn first State of City address, mayor focuses on Lynnwood’s finances, growth, inclusivityLynnwood teen supports foster kids with Eagle Scout projectVote
How are those without an account supposed to vote? For that matter, how are those without an account supposed to create one? There’s no “Create an Account” option visible from this page.
Please try again. We’ve adjusted the poll settings so it should work now. If not, let us know.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.