Vote now: It’s down to three names for new Lynnwood snow plow

Last month, the City of Lynnwood asked the community to help name the third snow plow to join the ranks of Snowbi Wan Kenobi and Plowy McPlowface. City staff waded through 556 responses and took the most suggested names to the public works crew members for their help in selecting the finalists. The top three names are:
- Clearapathra
- Plowasaurus Rex
- Sir Plows-A-Lot
Now, it’s your turn to vote for your favorite name. The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. The winning name will be announced the following week.
Vote for your favorite at lynnwoodwa.gov/snowplowvote.
Clearapathra
Sir Plows-A-Lot
Snow Seattle Hill Road Please Plow
Plowymcplowy
Clearapathra
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.