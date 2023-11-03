Vote now: It’s down to three names for new Lynnwood snow plow

Last month, the City of Lynnwood asked the community to help name the third snow plow to join the ranks of Snowbi Wan Kenobi and Plowy McPlowface. City staff waded through 556 responses and took the most suggested names to the public works crew members for their help in selecting the finalists. The top three names are:

Clearapathra

Plowasaurus Rex

Sir Plows-A-Lot

Now, it’s your turn to vote for your favorite name. The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9. The winning name will be announced the following week.

Vote for your favorite at lynnwoodwa.gov/snowplowvote.