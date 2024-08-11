Vote on police union contracts, two public hearings at Lynnwood council’s Aug. 12 meeting

At its meeting Aug. 12, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to vote on the Lynnwood Police Guild’s collective bargaining agreements, which would run from 2025-2027. The contracts have been agreed upon by guild members and now head to the council for approval.

Members of the public will also be able to voice their opinions during public hearings on two draft documents: the Lynnwood Capital Facilities Plan and the Transportation Improvement Plan. The Transportation Improvement Plan is a subsection of the Capital Facilities Plan, which contains a six years of anticipated capital projects. The draft can be viewed on the City of Lynnwood’s website here.

In addition, the council is scheduled to receive a briefing from the Lynnwood Human Services Department on its current work. The department’s work focuses on the needs of Lynnwood’s underserved community members, like seniors, lower-income individuals, victims of abuse and veterans.

Other items scheduled for the Monday meeting include:

A proclamation acknowledging Labor Day

Several construction contract approvals, some of which request additional funding. These are included in the unanimous consent agenda, so they will be passed unless a councilmember asks to remove an item for further consideration.

An executive session closed to the public regarding city staff performance

The Aug. 12 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for Monday’s meeting here.