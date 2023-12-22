WA Lottery: Powerball jackpot soars past $600 million just in time for the holidays

With less than four days until Christmas, the Powerball jackpot has climbed again to $620 million for Saturday’s drawing. This is the fourth time the Powerball jackpot has surpassed half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

Powerball tickets are available for purchase at Washington’s Lottery retail locations throughout the state. Players can find Washington’s Lottery retail locations here.

The Powerball drawing will take place at 7:59 p.m. PT Saturday, December 23. Powerball also offers several add-on features, including Double Play for $1, a second-chance drawing at 8:30 p.m. with the chance to win up to $10 million, and Power Play for $1, which offers players the opportunity to multiply their non-jackpot winnings based on the Power Play multiplier randomly chosen at draw time.

Tickets for Powerball drawings are available until 6:45 p.m. PT on the day of the draw. Sales for the next drawing resume the same day at 6:46 p.m.

What: $620 million Powerball drawing

When: 7:59 p.m. Saturday, December 23

Powerball is a national lottery game. Each play is $2. Players pick five numbers between one and 69 and one Powerball number between one and 26. Alternatively, players may use Quick Pick by letting the computer select their numbers. With nine winning ball combinations, the more numbers that match those drawn, the more a player will win.