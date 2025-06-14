WA Medicaid data shared with federal immigration authorities, report says

by Jake Goldstein-Street, Washington State Standard

Washington is one of a few states whose Medicaid data has reportedly been shared with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which could use it to potentially track down immigrants without legal status.

The shared information, including names, addresses, and social security numbers, is from California, Illinois and Washington D.C., on top of Washington state, according to the Associated Press. This comes as the Trump administration seeks to ramp up deportations.

Washington provides benefits that mirror Medicaid to immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization. Enrollment is capped based on available funding, and only state dollars are used to pay for the program. The other states with data handed over offer similar benefits.

The agency that runs Washington’s Medicaid program, known as Apple Health, wasn’t sure “what information was disclosed or how it may have been used.”

“We’ve seen the reports and are deeply concerned about the potential misuse of personal health information belonging to Washington Apple Health clients,” state Health Care Authority spokesperson Katie Pope said in an email on Friday.

“We are currently working closely with the Governor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office to understand the scope of what occurred, including what data from Washington has been shared and how many individuals may have been affected,” Pope continued.

As of this spring, nearly 2 million Washington residents were enrolled in Apple Health, including over 850,000 children.

Medicaid, primarily funded by the federal government and run by the states, provides health insurance to low-income residents.

Federal law prohibits noncitizens from accessing Medicaid, but states can shell out money for programs that cover immigrants. Washington state lawmakers this year earmarked $150 million for this purpose, enough to continue coverage for about 13,000 people.

California and Illinois have moved to freeze or shut down their similar programs. Republicans in Congress have proposed reductions in federal Medicaid reimbursements for states that provide this kind of coverage to immigrants.

In a statement, Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said, “President Trump consistently promised to protect Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries.”

“To keep that promise after Joe Biden flooded our country with tens of millions of illegal aliens CMS and DHS are exploring an initiative to ensure that illegal aliens are not receiving Medicaid benefits that are meant for law-abiding Americans,” McLaughlin continued.

In light of a February executive order from President Donald Trump, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services late last month announced it was reviewing state Medicaid data to ensure federal funds weren’t being used on immigrants without legal status.

“Medicaid is not, and cannot be, a backdoor pathway to subsidize open borders,” Mehmet Oz, the agency’s administrator, said in a statement at the time. “States have a duty to uphold the law and protect taxpayer funds.”

California, Washington and Illinois shared information about noncitizens receiving health coverage, according to the AP, citing a June 6 memo.

“Protecting the privacy of our Apple Health clients is core to our mission, and we take these concerns very seriously,” said Pope, of the Health Care Authority. “We’ll continue to coordinate with state and federal partners to determine the facts and will take appropriate action as we learn more.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are within the Department of Health and Human Services, run by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose advisers ordered the Medicaid data shared with the Department of Homeland Security, the AP reported Friday. They reportedly shared the information despite pushback from federal Medicaid officials.

The sharing came as federal immigration agents conducted immigration raids in California that led to protests. Trump has deployed National Guard troops and Marines in response to the demonstrations.

