WA state fire marshal offers tips on carbon monoxide safety

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can be deadly if undetected. It can be produced from heating, cooking, vehicle exhaust or generators. Proper installation, testing and maintenance of carbon monoxide detectors is essential for preventing carbon monoxide poisoning.

The U.S. Fire Administration reports that more than 150 deaths are caused by carbon monoxide exposure every year. Last year in Washington state, 788 carbon monoxide incidents were reported by fire and emergency medical services agencies and one reported death.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office offers the following safety tips:

– Install carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home, especially near sleeping areas.

– Follow manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting of carbon monoxide devices.

– Install a combination of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

– Test carbon monoxide detectors at least once a month.

– Replace batteries in battery-operated detectors at least once a year.

– Replace carbon monoxide detectors every five to seven years per the manufacturer’s guidelines.

If your carbon monoxide detector alarms, immediately exit the home and do not re-enter the premises. Once outside, call 911 or your local fire department.

– Never use generators inside homes, garages or basements.

– If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, seek medical attention immediately.

– If possible, install interconnected carbon monoxide alarms throughout the home.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3929.