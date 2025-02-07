WA state moves to ban known carcinogen in cosmetics; public comment invited

Washington’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act regulates many toxic chemicals in cosmetics, including formaldehyde. Under this law, the state’s Department of Ecology is now proposing a rule to restrict 28 additional formaldehyde-releasing chemicals in cosmetics made, sold or distributed in Washington.

Formaldehyde and chemicals that release formaldehyde are commonly found in cosmetic products like nail polish, eyelash glue, shampoo and hair gel. People can be exposed to these chemicals every time they use these products – and formaldehyde is known to cause cancer in humans.

In cosmetics, these chemicals are typically used as preservatives. In hair smoothing or straightening treatments, formaldehyde releasers are found in high concentrations and using these products involves heating both the chemicals and hair. Applying heat releases more formaldehyde into the air, where it can be inhaled.

Shari Franjevic, Ecology’s implementation lead for the law, notes that some people are exposed more than others.

“Formaldehyde-releasing chemicals are a special concern because they’re in many cosmetic products routinely used by women, people of color and cosmetologists, increasing their exposure to harmful chemicals,” said Franjevic.

In addition to cancer, formaldehyde can harm brain function, increase risk of asthma, irritate eyes and skin, and cause allergic reactions.

Public comment on the proposed rule is now open and ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 11.

Interested parties and the public are invited to comment on the proposed rule, economic analysis, environmental impact analysis and an implementation plan for the cosmetics law. The plan describes Ecology’s intended approaches for educating regulated businesses about the law and raising awareness among people more likely to experience higher exposures to toxic chemicals in cosmetics.

The public can review documents on Ecology’s cosmetics rulemaking public comment webpage. Submit comments:

Online

By mail:

Stacey Callaway

Washington Department of Ecology

300 Desmond Drive SE, Lacey, WA 98504-7600

Attn: HWTR TFCA Rulemaking

At an online public hearing:

10 a.m. PDT March 31 via Zoom. Register for the March 31 hearing

5:30 p.m. PDT April 1 via Zoom. Register for the April 1 hearing

Comments received will inform development of the final rule, implementation plan and other rulemaking documents.

Washington’s Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act reduces human and environmental exposure to toxic chemicals by restricting certain chemicals and supporting businesses in reformulating and certifying products and switching to safer alternatives. For more information, visit ecology.wa.gov/TFCA.