WA state’s first e-bike rebate program launching in April

A new program designed to make e-bikes more affordable to Washington residents will launch this spring. In April, the Washington State Department of Transportation and its vendor APTIM will launch the state’s first e-bike rebate program. The rebates will occur through point-of-sale discounts on e-bikes and associated safety equipment.

”I am thrilled to share that following a competitive bid process in 2024, WSDOT identified APTIM, LLC., to develop the technology and processes the agency needs to safely and securely manage the program,” said Adele Peers, who oversees WSDOT’s e-bike program.

APTIM has nationwide experience delivering e-bike rebate programs at the local and state levels for the cities of Boston, Bentonville, Boulder and Denver, and the state of Colorado.

Over the next few weeks, APTIM will finalize the program logistics, including training and educating bike shops across the state about participating in the program. The vendor is also building a secure online portal to accept rebate applications, distribute rebates and reimburse bike shops for sales.

The Washington Legislature included $5 million for the program in the 2024 supplemental transportation budget.

WSDOT will share more information about the program launch soon through the Active Transportation Division’s Walk & Roll Newsletter and the agency’s program webpage.