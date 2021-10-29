WAGRO Foundation, City of Lynnwood to host Day of the Dead event Oct. 30

The City of Lynnwood and WAGRO (Washington-Guerrero) Foundation are hosting a Day of the Dead event Saturday, Oct. 30 at Lynnwood City Hall.

The Day of the Dead is one of the most important Mexican holidays. Normally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2, it is a time for families to honor their departed by creating altars and offering them flowers, food and drink. People also dress as “catrinas” (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called “calaveritas literarias” (literary skulls).

This Day of the Dead celebration, sponsored by the WAGRO Foundation and the City of Lynnwood, features a contest of altars, catrinas, and calaveritas literarias and is calling for contestants. A jury will determine the winners in each category and the first, second and third prizes have a monetary award.

The event will last from 12-4 p.m. at Lynnwood City Hall located located at 19100 44th Ave. W.

For more information, contact Julieta Altamirano-Crosby at 206-850-2329.