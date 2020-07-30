WAGRO Foundation, Harborview Medical Center to offer free COVID-19 testing July 31

In collaboration with Harborview Medical Center, the WAGRO Foundation will be offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Food Bank.

WAGRO has been partnering with local community partners to offer free testing to underserved communities. Earlier this month, the foundation provided between 250 and 300 tests for community members.

No appointment is required. Test results will be sent to patients two to three days later.

The Lynnwood Food Bank is located at 5320 176th St. S.W., behind Silver Creek Family Church.