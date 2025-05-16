WAGRO Foundation hosts International Poetry Festival to celebrate Latino culture May 31

Posted: May 16, 2025 7
Members of WAGRO Foundation attend a booth during the Dia de Los Muertos event at the Lynnwood Event Center, Oct. 28, 2023. (Photo by Nick Ng)

The WAGRO Foundation invites the public to the International Poetry Festival: Voces del Alma/Voices of the Soul Saturday, May 31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lynnwood Public Library. The free event is a celebration of Latino culture, creativity and resilience through poetry, according to WAGRO’s press release.

The poetic anthology–Se escribe en español: Una antología poética del Puget Sound (Written in Spanish: A Poetry Anthology of Puget Sound)–is a collection of poetry from migrant and refugee voices from across Washington state. Through poetry written in Spanish, participants have explored healing, memory and identity—using poetic expression as a path to emotional wellness and cultural pride.

The anthology will have a Panel de Poetas Latinos, featuring:

Blanca Estela Vázquez (Mexico)
David Cruz (Costa Rica)
Mario Martz (Nicaragua)
Gabriela Adamo (Argentina)
Francisco Robles (Chile)

The festival will feature live music by Orquesta Northwest and Marco Cortes, art displays and a hands-on art workshop, cultural food and family-friendly activities, a community open mic to showcase your poetic voice.

