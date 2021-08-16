Want to sponsor a community event or arts activity? Apply for a Healthy Lynnwood mini-grant

You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:

The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits

The project is free and open to all members of the public

It involves community members in creating and completing the project

It demonstrates a benefit to the community

Will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)

The project must be completed by Dec. 15, 2021

Project costs not eligible for funding include but are not limited to: