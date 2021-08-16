Want to sponsor a community event or arts activity? Apply for a Healthy Lynnwood mini-grant

The City of Lynnwood is offering mini-grant opportunities in 2021 for projects centered around community events and community arts activities.
You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:
- The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits
- The project is free and open to all members of the public
- It involves community members in creating and completing the project
- It demonstrates a benefit to the community
- Will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)
- The project must be completed by Dec. 15, 2021
Project costs not eligible for funding include but are not limited to:
- Food or beverage
- Alcohol purchases
- Political or other lobbying events
- Enhancements that are not visible to the general public
- Fuel
- Gift cards
Applications are due no later than 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Applicants will be notified no later than Wednesday, Sept. 15.
To learn more and apply, visit Healthy Lynnwood Grant
