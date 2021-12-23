Want to welcome 2022 with a splash? Edmonds’ Polar Bear Plunge set for Jan. 1

Daphnes bar owner and event founder Brian Taylor said that a pre-function party will occur at noon at Daphnes, located at 415 1/2 Main St.The Edmonds Polar Bear Plunge got its start in 2008. Taylor had participated in similar events elsewhere over the years, and one evening over a few drinks with friends it was suggested that the time was ripe to institute a polar bear plunge in Edmonds. Inspired by a 1932 photograph from the Edmonds Historical Museum archives showing the Edmonds Uplift Society, a prohibition-era drinking club, Taylor and others decided to revive the Uplift Society as the event sponsor. In recognition, the museum donated a print of the original Uplift Society members hoisting a few cold Rainiers, and that image continues to occupy a place of honor in Daphnes Bar.