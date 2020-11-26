Warm for the Winter Coat Drive at Alderwood Mall through Dec. 11

Alderwood Mall has partnered with Volunteers of America to help support the local community and give back to those in need. Now through Dec. 11, you can help spread holiday cheer by donating new coats, hats, scarves, and gloves.
Four boxes are located throughout the shopping center to drop off donations:
- Nordstrom wing next to Made in Washington
- Against wall near Sunglass Hut and The Body Shop
- Food Court wing near column by Urban Outfitters and Pac Sun
- Macy’s wing (Center Court) near fountain and Michael Kors