Warm up your winter day at Feb. 11 chili cookoff

Lynnwood’s Emerald City Harley-Davidson is inviting all “chili gods and goddesses” to participate in its chili cookoff on Saturday, Feb. 11.

There is no fee to enter and the winner will receive a $50 gift card. The cookoff will be hosted at 5711 188th St. S.W. from 12-3 p.m. In order to register, email marketing@emeraldcityhd.com. More information can be found here.