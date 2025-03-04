‘Warrior Nurse: PTSD and Healing’ topic of March 27 author event at Edmonds Waterfront Center

Vietnam War veteran Sarah L. Blum, author of Warrior Nurse: PTSD and Healing, will be the featured speaker during the next Edmonds Author/Speaker Series event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

Blum earned the Army Commendation Medal serving as an operating room nurse in Vietnam. She was also awarded the Certificate of Achievement for exemplary service at Madigan Army Hospital in 1968.

At the 12th Evacuation Hospital Cu Chi, Vietnam, Blum was an operating room nurse during the fighting in the iron triangle in 1967. Mass casualties with severely wounded soldiers show up for Blum, her fellow nurses and the surgeons to treat in the midst of mortar attacks, monsoons and exploding artillery.

Her story is intertwined with Johnny, hit by American artillery, and Jim, a baseball pitcher with multiple wounds including to his pitching hand. It encompasses her terror on the tarmac at Bien Hoa air base on the day she left, culture shock, emerging PTSD symptoms, assaults by protestors, being head nurse of the orthopedic ward at Madigan, and her growing awareness of the effects of the war on her and her fellow soldiers.

Through it all, she learns the essentials to healing post-traumatic stress disorder and shares some tools and adjuncts to therapy that ensure anyone with PTSD has the best healing outcome.

Tickets are $7.50. Reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 27.

This event is sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the My Neighborhood News Network and the Edmonds Bookshop.