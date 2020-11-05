Washington Kids in Transition fundraiser via Facebook Live Nov. 7 to support homeless students and their families

Washington Kids in Transition will be holding itsr annual fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. In years past, up to 300 local people gathered to raise money with a large silent auction and trivia competition. However, this year — in light of the COVID-19 restrictions — the event will be taking place virtually via a Facebook Live broadcast.

The hour-long event is free to attend and will be a celebration of accomplishments despite the many obstacles presented in 2020. Viewers will also learn about their programs to support homeless students and their families in the Edmonds School District.

Money raised during the event will go directly into programs such as rental assistance, utility assistance, emergency food, and educational requests from McKinney-Vento students.

A $5,000 pledge from the Dale & Cherlyn Shoup Foundation has already been made with a $5,000 challenge to match the first $5,000 raised the night of the event.

Popular lounge Kelnero in downtown Edmonds has created a themed cocktail crate in honor of Washington Kids in Transition that attendees can purchase to make their own craft cocktails to enjoy at home while viewing the event.

For more information and to pre-register, visit washingtonkidsintransition.org/out-of-jeopardy.