Washington Kids in Transition gathers holiday gifts for homeless families

Volunteers for Lynnwood-based Washington Kids in Transition (WKIT) have been hard at work during the past several days packaging donated holiday gifts for 650 students experiencing homelessness in the Edmonds School District.

According to Executive Director Kim Gorney, the gifts — which include toys, books, pajamas and winter coats — were received from a range of donors, including Swedish Edmonds Hospital, Mountlake Terrace-based Brighton School and the City of Edmonds’ Giving Tree program.