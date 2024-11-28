Washington Kids in Transition Giving Trees accepting donations for homeless students

Washington Kids in Transition reminds the community they can donate gifts to giving trees at several community locations that will go to homeless students in the Edmonds School District.

Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood

Swedish Hospital, Edmonds

Walnut Street Coffee, Edmonds

Frances Anderson Center, Edmonds

Trike Stop, Edmonds

Revelations Yogurt, Edmonds

ARTspot, Edmonds

Pain Free Chiropractic, Mountlake Terrace

Mel & Mia’s, Lynnwood

Ace Hardware, Edmonds

Dr. Jacky DDS, Edmonds

Bridget’s Bottle Shop, Edmonds

LDS Churches

Edmonds Lutheran Church

Edmonds Church of God

There is also a virtual giving tree through Sign up Genius.

Most needed items include:

Teen coats: Men and women S-XXL

Gift cards – Old Navy, fast food,

Board games, stocking stuffers

Pajamas: All sizes

All items must be received by Dec. 3 to allow time for distribution.