Washington Kids in Transition hosting 2021 Out of Jeopardy virtual fundraiser Nov. 13

Washington Kids in Transition, which provides basic needs for homeless children attending school in the Edmonds School District — including food, emergency closets and hygiene kits — is hosting its 2021 Out of Jeopardy virtual fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

The interactive hour-long event will be broadcast live from Facebook. There will also be an online silent auction in the week leading up to our virtual gala. Stay tuned for the link to bid on some great items!

The Nov. 13 event is free to attend but a donation of $50 per person is suggested.