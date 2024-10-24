Washington Kids in Transition hosting fall hygiene drive through Nov. 18

Posted: October 23, 2024 7

Washington Kids in Transition, which supports homeless students and their families in the Edmonds School District, is hosting a fall hygiene drive now through Nov. 18 at its Lynnwood office.

Desired donations include full-size shampoo and conditioner, body wash, deodorant, razors and feminine hygiene products. The drive serves infants through adults.

Drop off at 19721 Scriber Lake Rd. #B, Lynnwood.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME