Washington Kids in Transition March 29 event supports local students in need

Make a difference in the lives of students in our community during the “Out of Jeopardy” annual fundraising auction benefiting Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, March 29, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Lynnwood.

Guests will enjoy:

– Tray-passed appetizers and drink ticket.

– Silent auction with a variety of items.

– Games and a delicious dinner.

– Dessert dash — a crowd favorite.

– A live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and items.

For nearly a decade, Washington Kids in Transition has been a vital resource for unhoused and low-income students in the community. The organization works directly with school social workers to ensure that children have access to the essentials they need to stay in school and succeed.

Your support helps fund critical programs, including:

– Motel vouchers for families facing immediate homelessness.

– Rental and utility assistance to prevent homelessness.

– Rental deposit support for families transitioning to stable housing.

– Emergency closets stocked with food, toiletries, hygiene items, coats, shoes, socks and underwear.

– Diaper bank providing essential baby supplies to struggling families.

Tickets are $110 per person or reserve a table of 10 for $1,000. Secure your spot at auctria.events/WaKidsAuction2025. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event kicks off at 6 p.m.

Washington Kids in Transition is still collecting items for the silent auction, especially gift cards and certificates from local businesses. If you’d like to contribute, email auction@washingtonkidsintransition.org.

For more details, visit www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.