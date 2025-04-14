Washington Legislature approves requirement for clergy to report child abuse

Washington is poised to require clergy members to report child abuse or neglect, even when it is disclosed in confession.

Nearly two-thirds of state House members approved a Senate bill on Friday night to make religious leaders mandatory reporters of abuse and neglect, adding them to a list that includes school counselors, police, and nurses. With passage of Senate Bill 5375 on a 64-31 vote, the legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson for signing.

“It’s long past time for this protection for children,” said state Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, the bill’s sponsor, following the vote. “Members of the clergy play such an important role in the lives of children, like teachers and doctors do, and just like those other trusted adults, clergy should be mandatory reporters.”

More than half the states make clergy mandatory reporters, but most exempt what is heard in a confessional. If the Senate bill is signed, Washington would join the handful like New Hampshire and West Virginia where such conversations are not exempt.

Removing that privilege played a large part in the House floor debate on Friday.

“This bill is an attack on the Catholic and other faiths,” said Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah.

Some Republicans said they could support making clergy members mandatory reporters as long as the confessional privilege was maintained.

“I have anger at people that do this because it is so wrong. I want something that will work,” said Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake. “There is no way we can enforce this.”

Rep. Carolyn Eslick, R-Sultan, said she was abused as a five-year-old by a 16-year-old family friend. But, she said, similar laws in other states didn’t reduce child abuse and neglect.

“If I thought for one minute it would help our children, I would vote for it,” she said.

Supporters said the bill will help protect children by ensuring that if they confide to a religious leader that they are being mistreated, they can trust that person will do something to help.

Rep. Monica Stonier, D-Vancouver, said as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, “what makes a difference is when it stops. It stops when it becomes known.”

State law requires teachers, police, registered nurses, social service counselors and members of several other professions to report to law enforcement or the state Department of Children, Youth and Families if they have reasonable cause to believe that a child has suffered abuse or neglect.

The bill adds clergy to the list, but it retains their privilege to not be compelled to testify in a court case or criminal proceeding.

A “member of the clergy” is defined in the legislation to cover any regularly licensed, accredited, or ordained minister, priest, rabbi, imam, elder, or similarly positioned religious or spiritual leader.

The Washington State Catholic Conference opposed the legislation. They said it would force priests to break the seal of confession, considered a sacred promise to never reveal any of the information disclosed.

Republicans argued the abusers would do more harm because they would no longer be able to freely confide and seek forgiveness.

“It will drive these conversations underground. No children will be protected,” Rep. Hunter Abell, R-Inchelium.

This marked the third consecutive year Frame attempted to make this change in law.

“It’s finally on its way to the governor’s desk,” Frame said. She thanked the survivors of abuse who shared their experiences throughout the years of legislative process.

“I hope their pain is lessened by the knowledge that there are future children who won’t have to suffer like they did, thanks to their advocacy,” she said.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: info@washingtonstatestandard.com.