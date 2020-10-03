Washington Library Association to honor Liias, appoint Sno-Isle employees to leadership roles

Two Sno-Isle Libraries employees are taking leadership positions with the Washington Library Association and a strong community and legislative supporter is receiving a lifetime achievement award from the association.

Appointees Janna Minnix, Ricky Barnett and the rest of WLA’s incoming leaders will be announced at the 2020 WLA Conference, which starts Oct. 5 online. Their terms will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.

Minnix was chosen as vice chair/chair-elect of the Public Library Division. Minnix is a librarian at the Granite Falls and Lake Stevens community libraries.

“I would love to facilitate more connection between members,” she said. “Especially now with libraries on a limited opening basis, I feel like we could really use some more support from each other.”

Barnett will serve as secretary/communications of the Public Library Division. Barnett is a librarian at the Edmonds Community Library.

“It is my utmost goal for both WLA and the Public Library Division to be leaders in Social Justice, as well as the breadth of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) efforts in our libraries and communities,” he said.

Also during the conference, WLA will honor Sen. Marko Liias, who represents the 21st legislative district which includes Lynnwood and Edmonds, with a Merit Award. This award is for outstanding leadership in the Washington State Legislature in support of public libraries, including library capital facility areas and sponsorship of the Mariner Community Campus and Library project.

Liias was nominated by the WLA Legislative Committee (including Sno-Isle Libraries staff) and will receive the Honorary Lifetime Membership award.

“Sen. Liias is an enthusiastic advocate for public libraries,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Lois Langer Thompson. “We echo WLA’s recognition of Senator Liias’s leadership in the Mariner Community, championing a permanent library and much needed public services in the community.”