Washington State Ferries expecting 300K riders on Thanksgiving weekend

Nearly 300,000 people are expected to board a Washington State Ferry from Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 1. The Thanksgiving travel rush is likely to bring long lines and wait times for travelers in a vehicle.

To help navigate the Thanksgiving weekend crowds, ferry riders are encouraged to download the mobile app or visit the WSF website before heading to the terminal, where you can:

The busiest sailings for vehicles will likely be westbound (or onto an island) Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 27-28, then eastbound (or off island) Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30. To reduce or eliminate waiting, consider taking an early-morning or late-night sailing or using transit to walk or bike onto the ferry if possible, the ferry system said.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, there will be a few changes to the daily schedules on the Edmonds/Kingston and Point Defiance/Tahlequah routes. The Seattle/Bainbridge Island and Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth runs will operate on weekend timetables. Holiday changes are marked on the schedules for each route.