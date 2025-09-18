Washington State Ferries seeks community input on peak service season at online meetings Oct. 2

Washington State Ferries is hosting virtual community meetings at 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, during which agency leaders will discuss this summer’s increased service. The increases led to the system’s busiest sailing season since 2019. Other meeting topics include electrification plans, terminal construction and workforce development.

WSF virtual community meetings

When: 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

Where: Online via Zoom

Details: Registration is required prior to these virtual meetings. Each meeting will cover the same topics and is designed to give participants the option to join the meeting that best suits their schedule. Participants will be able to ask questions, and anyone can provide comments ahead of time via email. After the meetings, video recordings will be available online on WSF’s community participation page.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest access, visit the state’s drive-in WiFi hotspot location finder.