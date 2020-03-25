Washington State Ferries to remain on winter schedule due to ridership declines

Washington State Ferries will extend its current winter sailing schedule through the end of next month due to declines in ridership from COVID-19. The spring sailing schedule will now tentatively begin on April 26 rather than March 29. Customers should continue following the winter schedule.

All vehicle reservations made for dates between March 29 and April 25 will automatically be cancelled. Customers still looking to travel during those dates will need to rebook new reservations based on the extended winter sailing schedule. Because WSF will need to reprogram its reservations system, it will take several days for those extended winter season reservations to be available; WSF will notify all customers as soon as they are able to rebook their travel. Even without reservations, all passengers seeking to travel should be able to do so due to declines in ridership increasing the amount of available standby space.

Also, please note that the Customer Service call center is operating with limited service at this time as all agents are working remotely. Agents will not be able to take credit card information over the phone to secure reservations. However, they will be able to help guide customers through the process.

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and flexibility during this challenging time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

For all information about adjustments to WSF operations visit the COVID-19 travel updates webpage.