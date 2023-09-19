Washington State Parks giving away $100 gift card

In celebration of National Public Lands Day coming up on Saturday, Sept. 23, Washington State Parks is giving away a $100 gift card on social media.

To enter, go to the Parks Facebook page or Instagram page and follow the instructions in the caption. The giveaway closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. The winner will be contacted on Sept. 25 via email. Gift cards can be applied to camping spots, yurts, cabins and more.

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. It celebrates the connection between people and green spaces in their community — inspiring environmental stewardship and encouraging the use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits.