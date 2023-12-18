Washington State Parks invites you to start 2024 with a hike

Join Washington State Parks on Jan. 1 for its annual First Day Hikes events — an opportunity for everyone to get outside and enjoy a state park

Choose a guided hike, snowshoe excursion, bike or trail ride, dog walk or paddle adventure to enjoy on New Year’s Day.

Hikes will range in difficulty from paved, flat ADA-accessible trails to moderate hill climbs. A few parks will host more than one hike with options tailored to different interests and abilities. Additionally, some hikes will include fun and educational talks with rangers, where you can learn about the history and natural features of the parks. All participants will receive a collectible Washington State Parks 2024 First Day Hikes pin.

Most First Day Hikes require advanced registration, and group sizes may be limited. Visit the website to view all activities and registration information.

Note that New Year’s Day marks the first Discover Pass free day of 2024. Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands. If you plan to participate in a First Day Hike at a park that becomes a Sno-Park during the winter (Easton Reload Sno-Park, Fields Spring State Park, Lake Wenatchee State Park and Mount Spokane State Park), a Sno-Park permit is required.