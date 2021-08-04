Washington State Patrol detectives seek witnesses to I-5 shooting near 164th Street Tuesday night

Washington State Patrol detectives are looking for witnesses to a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on northbound Interstate 5 near 164th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

According to patrol spokesperson Trooper Rocky Oliphant, the male driver was traveling north on Interstate 5 approaching 164th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday when he observed the car behind him, described as an older-model maroon Ford Taurus, start to pass. Shortly after the victim’s vehicle started to exit to 164th Street Southwest, it was struck with two bullets on the passenger side.

One bullet struck the right-front fender and the other bullet went through the right passenger door and into the right thigh of the passenger, described as a 49-year-old Everett man. The passenger was treated at the hospital and released.

“The victim advised there was no aggressive driving that led up to this incident and the victim is unaware of who the suspect may be,” Oliphant said, adding there were no other vehicles in the area at the time.

The northbound I-5 off ramp to 164th Street was closed for approximately two and a half hours. During this closure, two bullet casings were located, he said.

The victim told detectives that at the time of the shooting he saw a blue laser, which may be associated with laser sights on a firearm.

If you witnessed the incident, a blue laser being displayed from a vehicle or something suspicious in the area at that time, or if you have any other relevant information to provide, contact Detective Josh Lancaster at Joshua.Lancaster@wsp.wa.gov or 425-923-6718.