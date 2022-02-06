Washington State Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run collision at Hwy 99 and SR 525 Saturday

Location of incident, courtesy Washington State Patrol

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred at the intersection of Highway 99 and State Route 525 in unincorporated Lynnwood around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the state patrol, an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian — a 48-year-old Alpine, California man — and left the scene.

The victim wasn’t identified pending notification of next of kin.

 

 

