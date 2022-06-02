Washington State Patrol seeking witnesses to hit-and-run collision in Everett Wednesday

The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a car-vs.-pedestrian injury collision that occurred in Everett around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1.

Based on evidence discovered at the scene, patrol detectives believe the involved vehicle is a white 2013-2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup with a broken passenger side headlight and damaged passenger-side front bumper.

The Toyota was entering southbound Interstate 5 via the onramp from southbound Broadway Street in Everett at approximately 9:37 p.m. The driver of the Toyota struck a pedestrian who was walking in the roadway on the southbound I-5 onramp from southbound Broadway Street. The Toyota likely has the damage mentioned above and possibly more.

Patrol detectives are looking for additional information regarding the pedestrian and fleeing vehicle. The pedestrian is a male believed to be in his 30s to 40s who was wearing dark-colored clothing and jeans and was likely in the area prior to the collision.