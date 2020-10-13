Washington State Patrol seeking witnesses to Oct. 11 collision caused by metal debris falling from truck

Washington State Patrol is searching for information regarding a collision that occurred over the weekend on northbound Interstate 5 in Lynnwood after metal debris fell from the back of a truck and hit two vehicles.

State troopers are seeking any additional witnesses surrounding the collision that occurred Oct. 11 on northbound Interstate 5, just north of 164th Street Southwest. They are also asking for anyone who was traveling through the area between 6:20 a.m through 6:45 a.m. and has dash-cam video to review their recordings to see if they caught the incident.

The collision was caused when a large piece of metal debris was lost by a pickup truck, reportedly hitting a Hyundai Elantra and an Infinity QX4 and causing significant damage to both vehicles. The driver was initially reported to have continued driving after the collision, but now troopers say the truck may have pulled over.

“We have information that the truck possibly pulled over to the right shoulder after losing the debris,” said patrol spokesperson Trooper Heather Axtman.

Anyone with information about this collision or the truck that lost the debris is asked to call or email Trooper Dawn Ferrell at (509) 607-0052 or dawn.ferrell@wsp.w.gov.