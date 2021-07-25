Washington State Patrol seeks non-law enforcement representatives for investigation teams

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a community representative for authorized Independent Investigation Teams (IIT) in each county, statewide

An IIT will consist of a team of qualified and certified peace officer investigators and at least two non-law enforcement community representatives who operate independently of any involved agency to conduct investigations of police deadly force incidents.

With the goal of enhancing accountability and increasing trust between law enforcement and the community, Washington passed Initiative 940 in November 2018 and SHB 1064 in 2019. Incidents where the use of deadly force by a peace officer results in death, substantial bodily harm, or great bodily harm require an independent investigation. That investigation is conducted in the same manner as a criminal investigation and state law requires it to be completely independent of the involved agency.

This position will require the community representative to pass a department/agency background check and attend identified training that is relevant to officer involved deadly force incidents. The representative must sign a binding confidentiality agreement at the beginning of each investigation.

This is a non-paid volunteer position with a time commitment of two years. All applicants must be age 21 or older.

Interested, qualified applicants may submit the application materials listed below electronically to IITCommunityRep@wsp.wa.gov. All materials must be received no later than Friday, July 30, 2021.

Application materials must consist of:

1. The applicant’s full and complete name, date of birth, residential address, contact phone number(s), and e-mail address.

2. A letter of interest including a narrative identifying what the applicant believes his/her particular strengths and challenges would be in the position of IIT Non-Law Enforcement Community Representative. Letters of interest should be no longer than two pages.

3. An up-to-date professional resume or explanation as to how their life experiences within the community would allow them to perform the responsibilities in an unbiased, neutral and effective manner.