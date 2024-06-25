Washington West African Center sponsoring second annual Sounds of Africa Festival Aug. 17

The Lynnwood-based Washington West African Center is sponsoring the second annual Sounds of Africa Festival from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Garfield Park in Everett. The free festival provides a place for community members “to immerse themselves in the rich and authentic culture and traditions of Africa, presented by Africans themselves,” the center said on its website.

The festival will showcase the diverse facets of African culture, and will include a fashion show of African clothing, a dance competition and performances by various artists. Vendors will offer food, clothing, arts and crafts, and businesses and community partners will provide information.

You can learn more about becoming a vendor and register at this link.

The Washington West African Center’s vision is for a a vibrant, empowered and socioeconomically healthy West African community in Washington. For more information, visit www.wawac.org.

Garfield Park is located at 2300 Walnut St., Everett.