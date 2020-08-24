Waste Management delays yard waste pickup in parts of unincorporated Lynnwood

Yard waste services were unavailable Monday in lower South Snohomish County, including parts of unincorporated Lynnwood, according to Waste Management.

Residents who typically receive Waste Management pick-up on Mondays have been advised to leave yard waste carts at the curb until Tuesday, Aug. 25. In the event Waste Management is unable to provide pick-up services Tuesday, crews will collect the yard waste on residents’ next regular service day.

Materials not collected during the delay will be picked up at no extra charge. For more information, visit Waste Management website.