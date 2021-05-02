 Water conservation kits available for Alderwood Water & Water District customers 

The Alderwood Water & Wastewater District will offer water conservation kits to district customers on selected dates in the month of May. Indoor and outdoor water conservation kits will be offered on a first come, first served basis while supplies last during four socially distanced drive-thru events in the east parking lot of the District Administration Building located at 3626 156th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Water conservation kits will be offered from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on four Mondays: May 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, water conversation kits are not available from the lobby.

Customers can visit awwd.com/card/get-free-conservation-kits for more information.

The Alderwood Water and Wastewater District service area encompasses the City of Brier, portions of Mill Creek, a portion of Bothell north of the Snohomish County line, Mukilteo south of Paine Field, portions of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas of Snohomish County.