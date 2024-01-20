Water damage at Meadowdale Elementary School means remote learning, temporary relocation

After several water pipes froze and burst last weekend, causing water damage, Meadowdale Elementary School students will be shifting to remote learning for two weeks – followed by a temporary relocation to the district’s Woodway Center in Edmonds.

On Jan. 16, Meadowdale staff informed families that the Lynnwood school would be closed due to water damage and would shift to a remote learning model Jan. 22-25. While repairs are made to the water-damaged building, the school will temporarily move to Woodway Center for in-person learning. Until this school year, Woodway Center — a former district elementary school — had been home to a center for district kindergarteners and preschoolers.

“I understand this will be an adjustment and inconvenience for families, students and staff,” Meadowdale Elementary Principal Dan Davis wrote in a message to families. “Our priority is learning and we know students learn best in person.”

Woodway Center will open for all Meadowdale Elementary students on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Here is the timeline for change:

Friday, Jan. 19: Students were to pick up materials for remote learning. Free five-day breakfast and lunch meal kits were available for all families to bring home during the material pick-up times. Families who weren’t able to pick up materials Jan. 19 should call the school office at 425-431-7754 and leave a voice message.

Monday, Jan. 22, through Thursday, Jan. 25: Classes will be held remotely. The school will send out information with Zoom links for their teacher with the learning schedule.

Friday, Jan. 26: No school for Meadowdale Elementary students. Staff will be preparing their Woodway Center classrooms.

Monday, Jan. 29: No school for all Edmonds School District students. Professional development day.

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Woodway Center will open for all Meadowdale Elementary School students for in-person learning.

School starts at 8:50 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m., Mondays – Thursdays, and at 2:05 p.m. on Fridays.

There is a limited number of hotspots available for families without internet access. Contact the school office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 425-431-7754 or leave a voice message.

Students who take the bus to school will continue to be picked up at their usual stop. However, pickup and drop-off times will change, and families will be notified.

A form will be sent to families of students who do not take the bus. They will be given an option to take a school bus from Meadowdale Elementary to Woodway Center.

“Thank you again for your patience,” Davis wrote. “At this point, we do not know how long we will need to stay at Woodway Center. As soon as we have an update, we will let staff and families know. Our main focus is getting students back to in-person learning as soon as possible.”

For updated Meadowdale Elementary School information, click here.

— By Rick Sinnett






